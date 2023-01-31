Create New Account
Glenn tells the TRUTH about how BAD our economy REALLY is
Jan 30, 2023

The U.S. economy is struggling, and signs show the strength of the U.S. dollar is only getting worse. In this clip, Glenn explains why — thanks to Saudi Arabia — the petrodollar is in HUGE danger. And, if the petrodollar disintegrates, so will the U.S. economy. But you won’t hear this anywhere in the mainstream media, Glenn says. So, he gives you the FACTS about how dire our economic and monetary situations truly are: ‘No one is telling you the truth. No one will tell you how bad things are.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eka2QyH1Sw0


Keywords
useconomysaudi arabiadollarglenn beckfinancepetrodollardiredisintegrateshuge danger

