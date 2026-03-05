The Role of Mercury in Thyroid and Hormone Health

Https://drchrisshade.com/blog/

Christopher Shade, PhD: There are very direct and indirect ways that the metals affect the thyroid. The three biggest ones are mercury, cadmium and arsenic. Now these all respond to glutathion conjugation and the same movement out as mercury. And they're very similar to Mercury. So they have similar targets too. And the number one target in the thyroid is the deiodinase that takes T4 to T3.

So if you're looking at your labs and you've got mid to upper T4 but like lower T3, that's an indication of a metal poisoning or something similar that's blocking the deiodinase. And that one is very, very well studied. And so then you got to have this peripheral low thyroid, even if the signaliung is there to put out the T4 then at a mitochondrial level.

So you know, when the when the thyroid is down, that's like a break on the whole mitochondrial system. And then you're just not making energy. Your metabolism is weak. You're not burning fuel. You're storing fuel. If there's like one way to characterize a longevity versus no wellness, it's whether you're in this cardio metabolic wellness, that’s burning fuel and energy, or if you're in this inflamed mode that's collecting and depositing. And we easily go back and forth between those.

3/15/2024 - Thyroid and Hormone Detox: Uncovering the Toxic Truth with Dr. Chris Shade - Dr. Amie Hornaman: https://youtu.be/DzzmN_dT4PI?si=DGUHox7N6GJLmKJl