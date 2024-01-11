Create New Account
SVEN ERIK NORDIN - Cancern bara försvann - en själupplevd historia
TowardsTheLight
Published a day ago

Sven Erik Nordin fick 2014 veta att han hade cancer och han fick en allvarlig dom.

Han valde en annan väg. Han kom 2019 ut med boken "Cancern bara försvann: en själupplevd historia"


Modiga Människor vill ge en röst till de som inte hörs i vanlig media!

Stöd gärna det arbetet och det kan du göra genom att dela vidare mina avsnitt, eller donera en Gåva, antingen genom Swish: 123 092 3631,

Bg: 378-3933, eller Paypal: www.paypal.me/modigamanniskor

