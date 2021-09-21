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VAERS Alert: Of 181 New Domestic deaths this week, ~106 DIED 90days since last jab! 58%
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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181 views • September 21, 2021
Stay alert people! Even though VAERS throttles and rolls out DEATHS on a pitch count, they are having a hard time concealing the Vaxx failure, Drug Ineffective, Breakthrough and maybe even the ADE deaths! Any foolio on twitter want to rebuttal, go ahead and try. Stats don't lie but statisticians do...

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Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/

Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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