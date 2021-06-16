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Magnets Are Sticking To Unvaccinated and Untested People too..! Also, they are sticking to our food..!
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694 views • June 16, 2021
https://youtu.be/ymirVkvk0-I Magnets sticking to unvaccinated and untested people.
https://youtu.be/2QnSpnrR8OE Magnet sticking to meat too.
https://www.christianfaithpublishing....
https://paypal.me/DesireeCarrasquillo...
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKd1_6P7t93Sy4IXvx6A6yw/videos
https://youtu.be/2QnSpnrR8OE Magnet sticking to meat too.
https://www.christianfaithpublishing....
https://paypal.me/DesireeCarrasquillo...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Desiree Alcantara
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKd1_6P7t93Sy4IXvx6A6yw/videos
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