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What Happened on 9/11?
Cahlen
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155 views • February 17, 2021
There are a lot of theories about what happened on 9/11. One thing I can tell you for sure is that the story sold to you by the media and believed by most of the world is 100% for sure NOT what happened.

Here are a couple of videos worth checking out:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_pLOvvUpi8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btXU4FwygJk


Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee

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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.

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