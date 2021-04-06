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Crypto Christian! - Decentralize Your Faith
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30 views • April 06, 2021
We've been involved with the world of cryptocurrencies for several years yet only recently the subject has become familiar to the mainstream public. Even a few ministries are now talking about Bitcoin. We're experienced at trading this volatile market and therefore understand both its financial and spiritual significance. Christians can learn more than most realize about the truths Jesus often disguised in parables. It helps to know that our lives are our investment opportunity ... so we don't miss the window of opportunity we've been given to find true success!
-Scriptures: Matt 25; Matt 13:44-45
-Links: Historical 'Crypto-Christianity' definition: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Christianity
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/.
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
-Scriptures: Matt 25; Matt 13:44-45
-Links: Historical 'Crypto-Christianity' definition: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Christianity
--------------------------------------------------
Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/.
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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