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Ivolzhanskoye in Sumy was taken as Ukrainian troops wiped out by Russia!
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During Russian active offensive, footage shows the battle for Ivolzhanskoye a settlement located on the banks of the Oleshnya River, 25 km from the city of Sumy which had been under Russian control. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on June 24, 2026, reporting that soldiers from the Sever Group of Forces had successfully taken control of Ivolzhanskoye, due to the soldiers’ skillful use of artillery and UAV to eliminate Ukrainian troops in the small settlement. Running out of troops in their efforts to defend the outskirts, the command of the Armed Forces command of Ukraine deployed additional reserves from the Separate Airborne Brigade into the battle, but they were wiped out by wave after wave of fire.

Before the assault, the soldiers destroyed Ukrainian attack UAV, and the Unmanned Systems Unit, along with artillery crews, bombarded the positions of the Ukrainian nationalists. After securing Ivolzhanskoye, the assault troops began clearing buildings and basements. Soldiers from the Sever Force Group assigned to the UAV unit underwent training in the rear area of the special military operation. Prospective reconnaissance and attack drone operators began with theory, then moved on to practical exercises, simulating real combat—in this case, against the hapless Kiev troops. Capturing Ivolzhanskoye expanded security along the Kursk border and strengthened the Sever Group’s position to launch operations in the Sumy Forest, along the stretch of settlements there. The situation is difficult for Ukrainian troops there; the forest has come under fire, and Ukrainian troops shared their fears in videos posted on social media on June 25.

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russiaukrainesumyivolzhanskoye
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