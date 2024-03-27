This was from yesterday, March 26, anniversary.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić on the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombardments of Yugoslavia:

- 25 years have passed, and we still do not give up, we still do not agree to the dismemberment of Serbia. There is a small nation in Europe that still stands proudly and with dignity, does not agree to orders and occupation.

BREAKING! The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has approved the membership of the so-called Kosovo in the Council of Europe, as reported by the organization.

Yesterday, at the UN Russian Rep said he would do this everyday until they listened.

Russia has once again requested a UN Security Council meeting on NATO aggression against Yugoslavia.

It will take place on March 28 at 22:00 Moscow time [3pm New York time] — Dmitry Polyanskiy

