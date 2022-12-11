X22 SPOTLIGHT: Dr. Nepute - Big Pharma/[DS] Attacks Those Who Counter Their Cures

Dr. Nepute - Big Pharma/[DS] Attacks Those Who Counter Their Cures, Trap Was Set In the Omni BillToday's Guest: Dr. Eric Nepute

Dr. Nepute’s unique approach to health and wellness has led him to grow one of the largest health and wellness organization in the country. Dr Nepute is The owner of Nepute Wellness Centers . Dr Eric discusses how Big Pharma and Government colluded to come after him for recommending vitamins D and Zinc to help people fight off covid. The Covid consumer protection act is the law they are using, this will backfire on them because of the disinformation that was put out about their vaccine.

