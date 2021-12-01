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Muscle Testing- The Basics and How to Correct Inversion
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26 views • December 01, 2021
Muscle testing is a simple way to use intuition and your personal power to make good decisions and to help with making judgements about what is for your best and highest good. Learn how to do it in this simple video and how to correct inversions that may cause your answers to be false.
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