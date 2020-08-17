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Clyde Lewis - No Time to Contemplate the Impact of Conspiracy Theory Becoming Non-Fiction
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17 views • August 17, 2020
Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis - Clyde is a powerful voice in parapolitical and paranormal news and commentary. With a diverse background in news, acting, writing and radio, he entertains and captivates audiences across multiple platforms.
https://realfreenews.com/
#clydelewis #groundzero #Conspiracy #parapolitical #paranormal #ufo #unknown
https://realfreenews.com/
#clydelewis #groundzero #Conspiracy #parapolitical #paranormal #ufo #unknown
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