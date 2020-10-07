BILL GATES MASS MURDERER (WAKE UP PEOPLE) MAKE THIS GO VIRAL< READ THE DESCRIPTION PLEASE

Gates' long term plan to control the entire planet... This is so crazy. Especially listen between 14 minutes to 22 minutes from the start of Bill gates talks about tracking you, and he says "WE" can track everything you do, and later how he says anyone can go and find out all your private doings,



MAKE THIS GO VIRAL, NO COPYRIGHT LAWS HERE, SEND THIS TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW AND TELL THEM TO SEND AND ON AND ON 3 EXAMPLES



Example 1: you have a disagreement with someone on the road, he gets your license plate number and finds out your name, than goes to his smart phone and finds out where you work and live, BAM.



Example 2: very pretty and sexy woman, goes shopping and a rapist wants to have sex with her, follows out to car afterwards, rapist gets license plate number, gets on his handy little smart phone, finds her name out, than with the remarkable chip, now knows her address and guess what, BAM



Example 3: your kid is in school, and for whatever reason gets on sme other kids nerves becaause he is maybe to smart, or good athlete, or maybe has nice girlfriend another kid wants, already knows the kid name, trusty chip information is available on smart phone, BAM, poor child is now in danger



ILL LET YOUR IMAGINATION GIVE YOU ALL OTHER THINGS THAT CAN HAPPEN