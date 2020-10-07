BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BILL GATES MASS MURDERER (WAKE UP PEOPLE) MAKE THIS GO VIRAL< READ THE DESCRIPTION PLEASE
Freedom Rules
Freedom Rules
190 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • October 07, 2020
Gates' long term plan to control the entire planet... This is so crazy. Especially listen between 14 minutes to 22 minutes from the start of Bill gates talks about tracking you, and he says "WE" can track everything you do, and later how he says anyone can go and find out all your private doings,

MAKE THIS GO VIRAL, NO COPYRIGHT LAWS HERE, SEND THIS TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW AND TELL THEM TO SEND AND ON AND ON 3 EXAMPLES

Example 1: you have a disagreement with someone on the road, he gets your license plate number and finds out your name, than goes to his smart phone and finds out where you work and live, BAM.

Example 2: very pretty and sexy woman, goes shopping and a rapist wants to have sex with her, follows out to car afterwards, rapist gets license plate number, gets on his handy little smart phone, finds her name out, than with the remarkable chip, now knows her address and guess what, BAM

Example 3: your kid is in school, and for whatever reason gets on sme other kids nerves becaause he is maybe to smart, or good athlete, or maybe has nice girlfriend another kid wants, already knows the kid name, trusty chip information is available on smart phone, BAM, poor child is now in danger

ILL LET YOUR IMAGINATION GIVE YOU ALL OTHER THINGS THAT CAN HAPPEN
Keywords
vaccinesmurdererbill gatestrackingchipping
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
Colorado Residents Contest Drone Herbicide Spraying Plan

Colorado Residents Contest Drone Herbicide Spraying Plan

Iva Greene
FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

Willow Tohi
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy