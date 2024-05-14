Studies Show Many Vaccines on the Childhood Schedule Don't Stop Viral Transmission, So Why Mandate Them?

Source: The Highwire

https://www.TheHighwire.com

Full video: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/safeguarding-vaccine-exemptions-aaron-siri-testifies-pt-2/





READ OUR ARTICLES

Reasonable Questions Regarding COVID-19

https://www.thebiglogic.com/reasonable-questions-regarding-covid-19/

The Corporate Capture of Public Health

https://www.thebiglogic.com/the-corporate-capture-of-public-health/

Vaccine Injury Cover-up Evidence (VICE)

https://www.thebiglogic.com/vice/





SUBSCRIBE

Website: https://www.TheBigLogic.com

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TheBigLogic

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/TheBigLogic

Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/TheBigLogic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigLogic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TheBigLogic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheBigLogic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBigLogic





ABOUT US

We take long interviews, lectures and documentaries and break them into smaller segments, highlighting the best and most logical points. The result is a compilation of the greatest video clips from alternative media sources. We believe this service is indispensable in the emotionally-charged and polarized society in which we live, because it creates more concise and relevant content that can be found and shared faster and, hopefully, understood more easily. Please support our efforts by making a donation and by sharing our website with others.





FAIR USE DISCLAIMER

The copyright laws of the United States recognize a "fair use" of copyrighted content. Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act states: "Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106a, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright." This video, and our channel in general, contains certain copyrighted works that were not specifically authorized to be used by the copyright holder(s), but which we believe in good faith are protected by federal law and the fair use doctrine for one or more of the reasons noted above. If you have any specific concerns about this video or our position on the fair use defense, please contact us so we can discuss amicably. Thank you.





COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER

All videos are property of their respective owners. We make no claims of ownership and make no attempts to represent ourselves as the original producer. Our use is strictly for educational purposes. We always assign proper attribution (sometimes during and always after the video as well as in the video description) and seek to support the work of all original producers by clearly stating their entity name and website (if a website is available). The placement of our logo and website address at the end of any video is not a claim of ownership but rather a marketing effort that is intended to direct viewers to our website where they can find more videos that have been curated in a similar way.





MEDICAL DISCLAIMER

Our videos do not contain medical or health advice. The medical and health information is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. Accordingly, before taking any actions based upon such information, we encourage you to consult with the appropriate professionals. We do not provide any kind of medical or health advice. Your use of or reliance on any information is solely at your own risk.





Part of this disclaimer was created using Termly’s disclaimer generator at https://termly.io/