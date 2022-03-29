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Breaking News! Joe Biden is an F UP! & a Repdophile slaps a Pedotilian
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33 views • March 29, 2022
Breaking News! Joe Biden is an F UP! "President" Joe Biden had a horrible weekend and the rest of the deep state attempts to of course cover for him one again. A Repdophile slaps a Pedotilian at their Oscar Awards cult meeting. Democrats and additionally Rinos continue to use Trump and the "dangerous Qanon" group to help control the Communists' sheep. President Trump also has the greatest swing in the history of golf swings as he scores a hole in one on the golf course. We discuss those stories and also more on this latest episode.
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Credits:
Soldier Laughs at Biden as He Tears up from Spicy Pizza
https://rumble.com/vymw0q-soldier-laughs-at-biden-as-he-tears-up-from-spicy-pizza.html
EXCLUSIVE: Cabal Shuts Down Jack Maxey Link In Switzerland To Hunter Metabiota Emails
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2022/03/28/exclusive-cabal-shuts-down-jack-maxey-link-in-switzerland-to-hunter-metabiota-emails/
Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock After Joke About Wife
https://rumble.com/vytyoa-will-smith-slaps-chris-rock-after-joke-about-wife.html
Howard Stern Unleashes On Will Smith After Oscars Slap
https://rumble.com/vyu0g5-howard-stern-unleashes-on-will-smith-after-oscars-slap.html
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Breaking911
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Pepe Lives Matter
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Richard Citizen Journalist
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Liberty Overwatch
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il Donaldo Trumpo
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Qtime Network
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Qtah
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Tracy Beanz
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The People’s Convoy ( OFFICIAL)
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https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
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Credits:
Soldier Laughs at Biden as He Tears up from Spicy Pizza
https://rumble.com/vymw0q-soldier-laughs-at-biden-as-he-tears-up-from-spicy-pizza.html
EXCLUSIVE: Cabal Shuts Down Jack Maxey Link In Switzerland To Hunter Metabiota Emails
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2022/03/28/exclusive-cabal-shuts-down-jack-maxey-link-in-switzerland-to-hunter-metabiota-emails/
Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock After Joke About Wife
https://rumble.com/vytyoa-will-smith-slaps-chris-rock-after-joke-about-wife.html
Howard Stern Unleashes On Will Smith After Oscars Slap
https://rumble.com/vyu0g5-howard-stern-unleashes-on-will-smith-after-oscars-slap.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Liberty Overwatch
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel
KanekoaTheGreat
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
il Donaldo Trumpo
https://t.me/RealDonaldoTrumpo
MistyG
https://t.me/MistyG17
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
General McInerney
https://t.me/GeneralMcInerney
Qtime Network
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
KAGBABE
https://t.me/kagbabe
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Tracy Beanz
https://t.me/TracybeanzOfficial
The People’s Convoy ( OFFICIAL)
https://t.me/ConvoyToFreedom
General Flynn
https://t.me/RealGenFlynn
Liz Harrington
https://t.me/LizHarrington76
UNN
https://t.me/UnityNewsNetwork
drefanzor (and friends) memes
https://t.me/drefanzor
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