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Breaking News! Joe Biden is an F UP! & a Repdophile slaps a Pedotilian
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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Breaking News! Joe Biden is an F UP! "President" Joe Biden had a horrible weekend and the rest of the deep state attempts to of course cover for him one again. A Repdophile slaps a Pedotilian at their Oscar Awards cult meeting. Democrats and additionally Rinos continue to use Trump and the "dangerous Qanon" group to help control the Communists' sheep. President Trump also has the greatest swing in the history of golf swings as he scores a hole in one on the golf course. We discuss those stories and also more on this latest episode.

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Soldier Laughs at Biden as He Tears up from Spicy Pizza
https://rumble.com/vymw0q-soldier-laughs-at-biden-as-he-tears-up-from-spicy-pizza.html

EXCLUSIVE: Cabal Shuts Down Jack Maxey Link In Switzerland To Hunter Metabiota Emails
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2022/03/28/exclusive-cabal-shuts-down-jack-maxey-link-in-switzerland-to-hunter-metabiota-emails/

Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock After Joke About Wife
https://rumble.com/vytyoa-will-smith-slaps-chris-rock-after-joke-about-wife.html

Howard Stern Unleashes On Will Smith After Oscars Slap
https://rumble.com/vyu0g5-howard-stern-unleashes-on-will-smith-after-oscars-slap.html

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trumpnewsdemocratspoliticsrussiahollywoodrepublicangolfoscarsjoe-bidenwill-smithchris-rock
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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