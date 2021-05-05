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Episode #1: What is the Purpose of the Economy?
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43 views • May 05, 2021
In this video, we discuss the true purpose of economic association from the point of view of Douglas Social Credit theory: the delivery of the goods and services people require to survive and flourish, with the least amount of human labour and of resource consumption.
Visit: www.socred.org for more information on Douglas Social Credit.
Visit: www.socred.org for more information on Douglas Social Credit.
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