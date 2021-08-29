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Press Release Texas State Elected Officials Received Notice of Pandemic Criminal Conspiracy and Racketeering Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:14 a.m. ET (Share With Everyone!)
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Press Release
Texas State Elected Officials Received Notice of Pandemic Criminal Conspiracy and Racketeering
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:14 a.m. ET
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/texas-state-elected-officials-received-notice-of-pandemic-criminal-conspiracy-and-racketeering-2021-08-19
https://apnews.com/press-release/pr-newswire/business-health-texas-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-32d5aa796ea1fef12a55bf74f73a8c68
https://3aa7cde6-95ae-4491-a221-63afdea9721d.filesusr.com/ugd/0cceca_27a54c6d5d954a89b094f695ecde56ae.pdf
https://www.texasrighttoknow.com/
Texas State Elected Officials Received Notice of Pandemic Criminal Conspiracy and Racketeering
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:14 a.m. ET
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/texas-state-elected-officials-received-notice-of-pandemic-criminal-conspiracy-and-racketeering-2021-08-19
https://apnews.com/press-release/pr-newswire/business-health-texas-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-32d5aa796ea1fef12a55bf74f73a8c68
https://3aa7cde6-95ae-4491-a221-63afdea9721d.filesusr.com/ugd/0cceca_27a54c6d5d954a89b094f695ecde56ae.pdf
https://www.texasrighttoknow.com/
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