Open Borders, CIA Drugs, Hidden Hand, Dune, Female Pedos, Trump

* Drake Shelton and Eric Jon Phelps: dig on the Jesuits and this is what you get.

* Democrats vs. Republicans on the open borders.

* What it costs to bring you the Truth.

* Bill’s latest: Illuminati Unmasked, Gary Webb and Berriman Seal.

* Updating the Hidden Hand club.

* Alberto Rivera: from Jim Jones to Katherine Kuhlman to Lonnie Frisbee to Greg Laurie/Chuck Smith.

* Jesuits give Greg Laurie his $20 million moment.

* Anthony Fauci killed Lonnie Frisbee.

* Trump’s top cop-ette, “Pam” Bondi, has vowed to stop Catholic Joe Biden’s persecution of Catholics.

* How Steffanie Germanotta became “Lady Gaga”.

* Rome loves to promote mixed-race couples.

* Frank Herbert, Dune and “Zendaya”.

* Joe Biden risks Excommunication by becoming a black Freemason.

* Women ass-kickers.

* Comicbooks.

* Ski checks in from Poland.

* Mr. Alex on female pedophiles.

* The Devil’s Simulation EXPLAINED.

* How criminals get put out to pasture at “University”: the money pit that is “higher education”.

* Anthony The Slasher Perkins gives President Grab-Em-By-The-Pussy a Mulligan.

* Benny Hinn, Paula White and Newt The Lizard Gingrich.

* Pritzger transgengas: one is, one isn’t.

