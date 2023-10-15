This Saint News 10/15/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

I am going to put last week’s events into context and explain the why of what’s happening, starting with is Israel an apartheid state? That could be why. And then we’ll go through Albert Pike’s predictions cuz that could be why also. Then we’ll talk biblical prophecy cuz maybe that’s why. And maybe they’re all connected. Next, Dominik Tarczynski will make the case for why we should all be like Poland. Of course, we’re on top of the current events with the headlines, followed by a few more top stories and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.





Why NASA Will Fire Three Rockets At The ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2023/10/07/why-nasa-will-fire-three-rockets-at-the-ring-of-fire-solar-eclipse/?sh=d2b48886375f





Thomas D' Alesandro Jr. Part 01 of 01

https://vault.fbi.gov/thomas-dalesandro-jr/thomas-d-alesandro-jr.-part-01-of-01/view





Have you heard of the Samson Option?

https://x.com/KeithWoodsYT/status/1712179094702473505?s=20





Red Heifer Update - *1 Week Before Showtime & Guess What Happened ? (* Or Was It ???)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NA2-XeOZRrA