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Ask Seek and Knock - Righteous Belief or Unrighteous Deception?
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17 views • September 01, 2020
Do we really believe in the Word of Yah? Or are we being deceived?
Did Yashua say to Follow Him, or Follow Man? Are preachers and teachers today teaching us the way of our Messiah or the traditional doctrines and teachings of mankind?
Let’s explore this together.
KMSR1700 AM takes donations at
https://kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes Donations at
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
Did Yashua say to Follow Him, or Follow Man? Are preachers and teachers today teaching us the way of our Messiah or the traditional doctrines and teachings of mankind?
Let’s explore this together.
KMSR1700 AM takes donations at
https://kmsr1700am.com
Holy Impact Ministries takes Donations at
http://www.holyimpactministries.com
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