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Bases 37 Part 5 Max Spiers at Broadstairs -Final- 2014
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805 views • March 26, 2022
This is a final visit to Broadstairs during the late summer of 2014, Max gives a great more deatil and information in this, which was also split into 3 parts. This is full version, now released in 2022.
An extra intervew with Maxd just before they Max and sarah left Well Cottage in Honeystreet Wiltshire follows, from earlier in the year.
These importnat intervews are rereleased on Brighteon, after the full deletion of the main Bases project site, by YouTube in July 2021. May archive Bases still exist o the YouTuibe backup channels, Bases Restricted, and The Bases project Censored, and remain under threat of deletion by YouTub e
An extra intervew with Maxd just before they Max and sarah left Well Cottage in Honeystreet Wiltshire follows, from earlier in the year.
These importnat intervews are rereleased on Brighteon, after the full deletion of the main Bases project site, by YouTube in July 2021. May archive Bases still exist o the YouTuibe backup channels, Bases Restricted, and The Bases project Censored, and remain under threat of deletion by YouTub e
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