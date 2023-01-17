https://gettr.com/post/p257c2sa162

2023.01.15 The process of ending the CCP has reached a turning point now, with the US, Europe and Japan joining hands. Insiders of the CCP gradually know that their Party is over, and it's up to the New Federal State of China and our fellow fighters within the Party to take it down. Destroying the CCP by itself, don't count on other fantasies.

灭共进程到了历史拐点，美日欧只是助攻。内部的人逐渐都知道共产党大势已去。

靠我们新中国联邦才能灭共，靠我们在国内体制内的战友才能灭共，以共灭共，千万不要有其它幻想。



