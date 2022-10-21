SPEAKING TRUTH ABOUT THE POWERS THAT BE - COURAGE TO SPEAK OR SLAVERY

Create New Account
Published a month ago |

Who is behind the decline of the white race? Who, through aggressive immigration policies and the use of mind-perverting propaganda, is blending and breeding them out of existence? Frank Raymond observes that it takes power to carry out such a massive and harmful war upon the white race in its own lands, so the question is: Who has the power? The very fact that the key component of the 'system,' the media, daily bashes whites as exercising evil 'white supremacy' is proof that the whites are the powerless targets and victims of the real Powers that Should not Be. Who are they? Do you have the moral courage to listen to this no-holds-barred exposition?

Frank Raymond is author of 'Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells'. Buy the book at:
https://www.amazon.ca/Sweet-Dreams-Terror-Cells-Raymond/dp/1544060440

Contact Frank Raymond at:
[email protected]

Keywords
immigrationfreespeechsupremacistswhitegenocidewhiteracefrankraymond

