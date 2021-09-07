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NO SCIENTIFIC CONSENSUS ON BOOSTERS from theHighwire.com
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280 views • September 07, 2021
NO SCIENTIFIC CONSENSUS ON BOOSTERS
Video Source -->.https://thehighwire.com/videos/no-scientific-consensus-on-boosters/
What do high rates of heart inflammation in the youth, legal confusion and unaligned public health messaging have in common? They were all topics from the CDC’s latest vaccine advisory meeting discussing the approval of #Covid19 booster shots.
POSTED: September 7, 2021
Video Source -->.https://thehighwire.com/videos/no-scientific-consensus-on-boosters/
What do high rates of heart inflammation in the youth, legal confusion and unaligned public health messaging have in common? They were all topics from the CDC’s latest vaccine advisory meeting discussing the approval of #Covid19 booster shots.
POSTED: September 7, 2021
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