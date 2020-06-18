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Silvano Trotta - Aux Origines - Pierre Hillard
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25 views • June 18, 2020
Import YT 18 juin 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NruOe5_eTc
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Pour comprendre ce qu'il se passe en ce moment partout dans le monde avec cette pandémie, qui est utilisée comme étincelle pour l'établissement d'un Nouvel Ordre Mondial, il nous faut remonter presque 3000 ans d'histoire....
Commander les livres de Pierre Hillard :
http://www.editionsnouvelleterre.com
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Pour comprendre ce qu'il se passe en ce moment partout dans le monde avec cette pandémie, qui est utilisée comme étincelle pour l'établissement d'un Nouvel Ordre Mondial, il nous faut remonter presque 3000 ans d'histoire....
Commander les livres de Pierre Hillard :
http://www.editionsnouvelleterre.com
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