The Wartime Presidency, Part 0, Saving the American Republic - by SLAG, The Pipeline, 3 Dec 2021

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨, 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 - 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐆, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞, 3 𝐃𝐞𝐜 2021The narrator does show the text as he narrates. One can also read the text from the article link above, or one can download the article to PDF and read it from there. I've found downloading PDFs from WebtoPDF is really good, as it does not cut off the bottom half of the first page as usually happens with Substack articles.This devolution series is being created by one, named "SLAG" and titled "The Wartime Presidency". This series complements Patel's Devolution series with additional data and viewpoint.This article states toward its end:"In this series of articles, we are going to try to answer the following questions;1. If we can’t look to the US Constitution, where do we turn?2. How will the legitimate US government be reinstated?3. How do we emerge from devolution?4. Will there be trials?"