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"DARPA Deployment Of Hydrogel In Your Body - Mark Of The Beast" - How Does It Look Like?
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952 views • August 08, 2020
* Celeste Solum - DARPA Deployment Of Hydrogel In Your Body - Mark Of The Beast
* Researchers 3-D printed tiny soft robots using a hydrogel that scientists can steer with an electric field. ↓↓More info and references below↓↓
Electroactive hydrogels—networks of water-loving polymers—swell and contract when electric fields alter the ion concentration in the solution surrounding them. By precisely controlling the dimensions of hydrogel structures, researchers could control how the hydrogels move and change shape within an electric field. A team from Rutgers University and Korea University did just that by 3-D printing hydrogel robots to perform complex functions such as walking and picking up objects. They hope that faster, more sophisticated hydrogel structures could one day serve as artificial muscles, stimulated by electrical impulses in the human body.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Its maker, Profusa - https://profusa.com/
String of hydrogel, a material whose network of polymer chains - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydrogel
Legacy of DARPA investment in neurotechnology - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702
An article in our 60th anniversary magazine - https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/taking-neurotechnology-new-territory/
Electrical Prescriptions (ElectRx) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/electrical-prescriptions
Work Begins to Support Self-Healing of Body and Mind
ElectRx Has the Nerve to Envision Revolutionary Therapies for Self-Healing - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-12-11
Neural Engineering System Design (NESD) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/neural-engineering-system-design
Towards a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2017-07-10
Bridging the Bio-Electronic Divide - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-01-19
Neuro Function, Activity, Structure and Technology (Neuro-FAST) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/neuro-function-activity-structure-and-technology
Researchers Identify Conductor of Brain’s Neural Orchestra & Begin to Decode the Score - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2017-05-18
Advanced CLARITY Method Offers Faster, Better Views of Entire Brain - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-06-19
Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology
The N3 program aims to develop a safe, portable neural interface system capable of reading from and writing to multiple points in the brain at once.
Six Paths to the Nonsurgical Future of Brain-Machine Interfaces - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2019-05-20
Nonsurgical Neural Interfaces Could Significantly Expand Use of Neurotechnology - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2018-03-16
Minimally Invasive “Stentrode” Shows Potential as Neural Interface for Brain - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2016-02-08
Atom-width Graphene Sensors Could Provide Unprecedented Insights into Brain Structure and Function - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-10-20
New Nerve and Muscle Interfaces Aid Wounded Warrior Amputees - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2013-05-30
Restoring Active Memory (RAM) - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-07-09
Progress in Quest to Develop a Human Memory Prosthesis - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2018-03-28
Targeted Electrical Stimulation of the Brain Shows Promise as a Memory Aid - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-09-11a
Restoring Active Memory Program Poised to Launch - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Restoring Active Memory – https://www.darpa.mil/program/restoring-active-memory#RamReplay
DARPA Aims to Accelerate Memory Function for Skill Learning - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-04-27-2
DARPA has awarded funding to six organizations to support the Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program, first announced in March 2018. Battelle Memorial Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Rice University, and Teledyne Scientific are leading multidisciplinary teams to develop high-resolution, bidirectional brain-machine interfaces for use by able-bodied service members. https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-04-27-2
Relief of otherwise intractable neuropsychiatric illnesses such as depression, and improvement of memory formation and recall. Due to the inherent risks of surgery, these technologies have so far been limited to use by volunteers with clinical need. https://www.darpa.mil/program/systems-based-neurotechnology-for-emerging-therapies and https://www.darpa.mil/program/restoring-active-memory
https://www.academia.edu/39926195
* Researchers 3-D printed tiny soft robots using a hydrogel that scientists can steer with an electric field. ↓↓More info and references below↓↓
Electroactive hydrogels—networks of water-loving polymers—swell and contract when electric fields alter the ion concentration in the solution surrounding them. By precisely controlling the dimensions of hydrogel structures, researchers could control how the hydrogels move and change shape within an electric field. A team from Rutgers University and Korea University did just that by 3-D printing hydrogel robots to perform complex functions such as walking and picking up objects. They hope that faster, more sophisticated hydrogel structures could one day serve as artificial muscles, stimulated by electrical impulses in the human body.
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Its maker, Profusa - https://profusa.com/
String of hydrogel, a material whose network of polymer chains - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydrogel
Legacy of DARPA investment in neurotechnology - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702
An article in our 60th anniversary magazine - https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/taking-neurotechnology-new-territory/
Electrical Prescriptions (ElectRx) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/electrical-prescriptions
Work Begins to Support Self-Healing of Body and Mind
ElectRx Has the Nerve to Envision Revolutionary Therapies for Self-Healing - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-12-11
Neural Engineering System Design (NESD) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/neural-engineering-system-design
Towards a High-Resolution, Implantable Neural Interface - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2017-07-10
Bridging the Bio-Electronic Divide - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-01-19
Neuro Function, Activity, Structure and Technology (Neuro-FAST) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/neuro-function-activity-structure-and-technology
Researchers Identify Conductor of Brain’s Neural Orchestra & Begin to Decode the Score - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2017-05-18
Advanced CLARITY Method Offers Faster, Better Views of Entire Brain - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-06-19
Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) - https://www.darpa.mil/program/next-generation-nonsurgical-neurotechnology
The N3 program aims to develop a safe, portable neural interface system capable of reading from and writing to multiple points in the brain at once.
Six Paths to the Nonsurgical Future of Brain-Machine Interfaces - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2019-05-20
Nonsurgical Neural Interfaces Could Significantly Expand Use of Neurotechnology - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2018-03-16
Minimally Invasive “Stentrode” Shows Potential as Neural Interface for Brain - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2016-02-08
Atom-width Graphene Sensors Could Provide Unprecedented Insights into Brain Structure and Function - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-10-20
New Nerve and Muscle Interfaces Aid Wounded Warrior Amputees - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2013-05-30
Restoring Active Memory (RAM) - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-07-09
Progress in Quest to Develop a Human Memory Prosthesis - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2018-03-28
Targeted Electrical Stimulation of the Brain Shows Promise as a Memory Aid - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-09-11a
Restoring Active Memory Program Poised to Launch - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/201...
Restoring Active Memory – https://www.darpa.mil/program/restoring-active-memory#RamReplay
DARPA Aims to Accelerate Memory Function for Skill Learning - https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-04-27-2
DARPA has awarded funding to six organizations to support the Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) program, first announced in March 2018. Battelle Memorial Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Rice University, and Teledyne Scientific are leading multidisciplinary teams to develop high-resolution, bidirectional brain-machine interfaces for use by able-bodied service members. https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2015-04-27-2
Relief of otherwise intractable neuropsychiatric illnesses such as depression, and improvement of memory formation and recall. Due to the inherent risks of surgery, these technologies have so far been limited to use by volunteers with clinical need. https://www.darpa.mil/program/systems-based-neurotechnology-for-emerging-therapies and https://www.darpa.mil/program/restoring-active-memory
https://www.academia.edu/39926195
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