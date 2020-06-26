5G Facial Recognition Cameras Already Being Deployed in Public Spaces -Calgary,Canada

MIRRORED from : @lCitizensAlliance/



5G Facial Recognition Cameras Already Being Deployed in Public Spaces.

The video is of shuffler site in downtown Calgary, Alberta and the site includes 5G antennas and facial recognition cameras.

NCA tried to video the public space, but a security guard for the area said that filming is not allowed without permission.

From the manufacture of the shuffle site:

"Thanks to world-class algorithms, operators can extract key information such as free car park spaces, facial recognition, perimeter protection, traffic analysis and behavioral analysis to improve services and generate revenue. Through one single platform, you can monitor events in real-time, set notifications, get reports and access playback of events. Data is protected through advanced encryption, digital certificates and claims-based authentication."



5G technology is comprised of microwaves and millimeter waves. During the coronavirus lockdown, 5G infrastructure being deployed across Canada.

5G has a system of around 20,000 satellites, numerous towers and antennas, and it uses radio waves in the form of microwaves and millimeter waves at super high frequency and with mass public exposure. 5G will bring in significantly artificial intelligence and digital control, mass surveillance like never seen before... it is projected that up to 40 percent of the jobs in Canada will be lost...