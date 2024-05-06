Paramedic testemony: The Jab Genocide

The X system isn’t allowing this info out. Limiting reach. I’ve deleted the last two attempts. If you see this, please share. A friend, Dr McCullough sent me this info directly. As a paramedic I can attest to the FACT that our call volumes rose immensely post COVID vaccine. I can also verify the rise in sudden deaths. From lethal arrhythmias to aortic dissections. This info needs to be known.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.