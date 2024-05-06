Create New Account
Paramedic testemony: The Jab Genocide
The X system isn’t allowing this info out. Limiting reach. I’ve deleted the last two attempts. If you see this, please share. A friend, Dr McCullough sent me this info directly. As a paramedic I can attest to the FACT that our call volumes rose immensely post COVID vaccine. I can also verify the rise in sudden deaths. From lethal arrhythmias to aortic dissections. This info needs to be known.

holocaustthe jab genocideparamedic testemony

