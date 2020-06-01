Turkish regime and its mercenaries burn agriculture lands in Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Syrian government has raised the purchase price of wheat from farmers for the current season from 225 SYP to 400 SYP per kg in the framework of the state’s plan to support the agriculture sector. This rise comes with the recent multiple reported fires in the Eastern Euphrates area where the #US regime and the #Turkish regime along side with their mercenaries have burnt thousands of hectares in the past month through their plans to starve the Syrian people and put as much pressure as they can on the Syrian leadership when they couldn't make any military achievements.
According to #SANA, at least two people have died while the fires affected almost 7000 hectares of wheat and barley fields in the southern and western countryside of #Hasaka province.
Thank you Ibrahim Mohammad