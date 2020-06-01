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Turkish regime and its mercenaries burn agriculture lands in Syria
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15 views • June 01, 2020
vanessa beeley

The Syrian government has raised the purchase price of wheat from farmers for the current season from 225 SYP to 400 SYP per kg in the framework of the state’s plan to support the agriculture sector. This rise comes with the recent multiple reported fires in the Eastern Euphrates area where the #US regime and the #Turkish regime along side with their mercenaries have burnt thousands of hectares in the past month through their plans to starve the Syrian people and put as much pressure as they can on the Syrian leadership when they couldn't make any military achievements.

According to #SANA, at least two people have died while the fires affected almost 7000 hectares of wheat and barley fields in the southern and western countryside of #Hasaka province.

Thank you Ibrahim Mohammad
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ussyriaburnturkeyvanessa beeleysanamercenariesturkish regimeagriculture lands
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