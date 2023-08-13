ATTEMPTING TO DELETE GOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's where our natural rights come from folks. Without GOD, there's no such thing as natural rights. And they want an entire generation with no "God concept"... Or life concept for that matter because if they can get people with no creator in their life and no respect for life, you can pretty much talk em into anything... Including not respecting life AT ALL. That's the goal here folks. It's not just us. They're attacking everything. And the the God or Creator concept is at the heart of it. Or lack of to be more correct. Hit MEEEEEE! [email protected]