WCNO Interview discussing our His Story and Heritage, Part 2 "Where the Spirit of the Lord is..."

What really made America great? Can we have Liberty without honoring God and His Word?





I want to share this second radio show with you hosted by Pastor Barry and Pastor Dave, from WCNO, Glorious Day! They are so gracious and have been a tremendous encouragement to the body of Christ. They asked me to share a bit about what God has done in the government in America (and that can be fully applied to any and all countries.) Please let me know what you think?

