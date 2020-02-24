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Keto For Type 2 Diabetes: Dangerous or Miraculous?
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96 views • February 24, 2020
In recent years the ketogenic diet has been studied more and more, with scientists determining the beneficial aspects of the diet for a number of disease pictures. Among epilepsy, dementia, obesity, mood disorders and many more, one condition that seems to respond very well to the keto diet is Type II Diabetes. It responds so well that in fact, many doctors and scientists have declared it should be the first line of attack against the disease, with medications and other lifestyle changes playing second fiddle in more difficult cases.
But that doesn't mean it has anything like mainstream acceptance. Quite the opposite. Recently the Department of Veteran Affairs announced a partnership with Virta Health Corp., a company that has been using ketogenic interventions for Type II Diabetes to great success. This, of course, brought out the professional nay-sayers, claiming (without evidence) that the diet is dangerous, that simply by trying this intervention the VA is irresponsibly lending legitimacy to a fad diet that will ruin people's health.
On this episode of Objective:Health, we take a closer look at the keto diet and its promise for Type II Diabetes. Is there any legitimacy to the haters' complaints?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
But that doesn't mean it has anything like mainstream acceptance. Quite the opposite. Recently the Department of Veteran Affairs announced a partnership with Virta Health Corp., a company that has been using ketogenic interventions for Type II Diabetes to great success. This, of course, brought out the professional nay-sayers, claiming (without evidence) that the diet is dangerous, that simply by trying this intervention the VA is irresponsibly lending legitimacy to a fad diet that will ruin people's health.
On this episode of Objective:Health, we take a closer look at the keto diet and its promise for Type II Diabetes. Is there any legitimacy to the haters' complaints?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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