Marburg disease with high fatality rate

US patent nr.20120251502

Also called hemorrhagic fever or Ebola (testrun done in Africa)

What happens when they decide to activate the 3 pulsed 18Gherz from the celltowers? Wikileaks showed images of a group of young people who recorded each other standing on a bridge when they experienced a celltower pulse suck all the birds towards it. They panicked, got nosebleeds and head aches, a minute later they were all dead.

Satan is the prince of the power of the airwaves, don't be ignorant of your devices, they are not here to serve your best interests. 5G is a weapon used in the army to disperse crowds with beamforming. The 5g chip in your phone does not exist!! The celltowers themselves are the weapon. Just as with the Cov19 boxes they attached; yes covid was written on radiation boxes.

Please share this info, accept Jesus as your Savior while you still can 🙏