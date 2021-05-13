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True Exorcism of The Modern Demonic Age
VOLTAGE TRUTH
VOLTAGE TRUTH
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72 views • May 13, 2021
You talk about Jesus in your political rants, but your hearts are far from him. You not only refuse to obey Jesus yourselves, but you harden the rest of the world against hearing what Jesus taught with your irrational arguments and violent protests against anything that does not conform to your selfish desires. If you really want to be on God's side, rebuke the devil that has possessed you, and become a shining example of what a Christian is supposed to be!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy