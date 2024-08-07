BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do British Veterans Regret Fighting World War 2? | Zoomer Historian
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
1
120 views • 9 months ago

The notion that World War 2 was a just cause is commonly accepted without question, and those who dare to challenge this narrative are often branded as malevolent radicals. This pervasive belief transcends generations. However, the veterans who served during the war are rarely consulted on the matter. These courageous individuals from the war era made immense sacrifices for Britain, based on their belief in a righteous cause. But do they still hold this conviction? Do they harbor regrets? It's time to bypass the post-war propaganda and listen to the testimonies of these men. Their generation, at the very least, offers an unfiltered perspective.


Release Date: 2024

🔗 All Credit To Zoomer Historian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4W61ZKj4I4

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator:

• Subscribestar: subscribestar.com/zoomerhistorian

• Buy Me A Coffee: buymeacoffee.com/ZoomerHistorian

• Patreon: patreon.com/zoomerhistorian

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4


Mirrored - Just a Dude


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
veteransukww2britishland fit for heroes
