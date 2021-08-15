MUST SEE! :Learn How to Fight Mandatory Injections from Constitutional Attorney Robert Barnes!

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From The Alex Jones Show Hosted by Owen Shroyer: Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com joins guest host Owen Shroyer on The Alex Jones Show to break down what people can do when faced with mandatory injections. MUST SEE VIDEO! DO NOT MISS THIS!
Source LInk:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6116bc56e2af594e75abb081
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