School Assistant Assaults Child, CA Legislature Wants 12 year olds To Give Consent for Injections and Project Veritas Exposes FDA and More!

“To whom much is given, much is required”, paraphrase of Luke 12:48. Here in the united States, we have been given much. God bestowed upon man freedom and liberty. Our forefathers fought against King George of Britain for the freedom and liberty God bestowed upon man and God, through divine providence, gave our forefathers the freedom and liberty for which they fought. We have enjoyed freedom and liberty, that which was given to us, without having to wrestle it from tyrants. That has now changed. If we are to keep our freedoms and liberties, bestowed up man by God, we are now required to stand and fight to restore it.Part of the fight to keep and maintain freedom is knowledge (Hosea 4:6). Without it, we will be destroyed.In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, various stories are covered to increase your knowledge of what it is that you are required to fight against, as well as a story that shows what standing to fight can accomplish. Right now, we the people are being attacked from all sides, which can seem unsurmountable. Yet, we are experiencing victories when we come together and stand for God and the rule of law. These victories give us courage and increase morale; however, we cannot stop until all the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable and justice served upon them.You have to “see” where the issues are in order to fight against the tyranny. Be encouraged. Be bold. Be armed with knowledge in order to fulfill that which is required of you.Take action! Catch you on the flip side.You can find Suzanne as well at Sons of Liberty Media and Rumble.Sources: