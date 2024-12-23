⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (23 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov region, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on armed formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Borshchevaya and Lebedevka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops, two motor vehicles, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one assault brigade and four mechanised brigades of the AFU near Kopanki, Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to more than 400 troops, six motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Druzkovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Artem, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 400 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two pickup trucks, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two UK-made 105-mm L119 guns.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one motorised infantry brigade, one infantry brigade, seven mechanised brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Lysovka, Shevchenko, Dachenskoye, Novoolenovka, and Novotroitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Thirteen counter-attacks launched by AFU armed formations were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 610 troops, two tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made MaxxPro and two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. ▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Storozhevoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



Losses were inflicted on formations of one motorised infantry brigade, two mechanised brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Razdolnoye, Razliv (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulai Pole (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 troops, four motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one electronic warfare station.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Novoandreyevka, Lobkovoye, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg), Mikhaylovka (Kherson reg). One counter-attack of the enemy's assault detachment was repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 troops, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one electronic warfare station.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, attack UAV depots, as well as engaged manpower and hardware clusters of the enemy in 143 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down 14 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,355 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,961 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,504 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,953 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,452 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.