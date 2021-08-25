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Brainwashed America Pt. 1
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85 views • August 25, 2021
Tactics have been used over many years to brainwash America, to lead us astray and deceive us.
This DocuMovie shows how this brainwashing is taking place, why we need to wake up, and getting our lives grounded in the truth of God’s Word, so we are not led astray.
This DocuMovie shows how this brainwashing is taking place, why we need to wake up, and getting our lives grounded in the truth of God’s Word, so we are not led astray.
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