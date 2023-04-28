Dr. Jane Ruby

Apr 27, 2023

On Coffee Chat today, Dr. Jane reviews the need for self-sufficiency with your food supply. The supply chain has been interrupted and there will be food shortages. Products like the Tower Garden are an option for everyone, even those without room to grow a home garden. There’s an increasing demand for organic food and non-GMO food. Heirloom seeds are available from trusted sources for growing home gardens. Also discussed is Dr. Jane’s Affidavit to battle the military vaccine mandates. The new website will soon be launched. It will be a comprehensive resource for vaccine information, and many other topics. Dr. Ruby covered the treasonous Operation Warp Speed, which ushered in medical martial law. Also discussed were Missouri House Bill 1169 regarding the labeling of genetically altered food, and Ron DeSantis’ attempt to replace Florida Bill SB222, a bill that ensures medical freedom.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ks6e4-military-mandates-operation-warp-speed-fl-sb222.html