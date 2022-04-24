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Biden Is Playing Dangerous Game Of Undermining Parents From Their Kids, Says Gabbard
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0 view • April 24, 2022
Jeff Poor from Breitbart reports, Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) warned against the Biden administration’s efforts to undermine parental rights and interfere with the values parents were trying to instill in their children.
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