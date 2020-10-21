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How The EU Stopped The Pandemic (The Comic) - #PropagandaWatch
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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32 views • October 21, 2020
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We've seen how the EU produced the dumbest propaganda video ever, but did you know they also produced the dumbest propaganda comic book ever? Well, they did! Join James for today's edition of #PropagandaWatch and read along as we thrill and chill to an exciting story of time traveling pandemic survivors and learn how the EU (and big pharma) teamed up to save the world from a deadly (fictional) virus.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Keywords
vaccinescensorshipnewsunfood shortagesaipolicenwolaw1984agenda 21current affairsquarantinetranshumanismcoronamasksmsm liesplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovidtv is a weapon
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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