Call for police discrimination with pictures of injuries
Justice
My call to 911 in fear for my life when the police pulled me over without cause and aggressively approached my vehicle and pounded on my window telling me to get out and I was under arrest. 

Trying to get this out to the public. 

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING.. SORRY. 

** See arrest video posted as well**

