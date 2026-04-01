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THIS LOUDMOUTH NEWS PRODUCER DIDN'T GET THE MEMO? SIGNED HIS WHOLE FAMILY UP FOR ELIMINATION!
The Prisoner
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273 views • 6 days ago

This clown really takes home the prize for being the dumbest MF'er i've come across in years!

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/candiani/

https://www.wavy.com/covid-19-vaccine/virginia-researchers-looking-for-young-participants-for-vaccine-testing/

Music: Depeche Mode - Universal Soldier

--------------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

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This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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