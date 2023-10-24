Create New Account
WORLD PREMIERE Richard Burdick's Snap Shots, Op. 326 No. 4: No. 4 Craters of the Moon-LANDSCAPES
Richard O Burdick
20 views
Published Tuesday

For English horn, horn, harp and cello with videotape.

Learn more at https://i-ching-music.com/opus326.html


Keywords
musichornharpcomposerchamberi chingcelloquartetfrench hornenglish horn

