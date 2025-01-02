Catholic Priest vs. SDA Pastors | Is the Devil afraid of Mary?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Ben examines the dead wrong claims of a Catholic priest in comparison with the Bible. Pastor Doug Batchelor will also share some of his views about why Mary was chosen by God to care for Jesus Christ.
Join us as we:
Unpack Catholicism
Explore Mary's uniqueness
Clarify doctrinal errors
Examine views
Offer correct doctrine
Timestamps:
00:00 - Introduction
01:21 - Catholic Priest
05:40 - Pastor Ben's analysis
15:12 - Pastor Doug Batchelor
18:15 - Final Thoughts
💠Seventh-day Adventists Worldwide - 🌐 https://www.adventist.org/
🔴 Original Source - Catholic Priest: the Devil Fears MARY more than God https://youtu.be/YBIuuj_aw4U?si=FO-bdFIi7jPaq85g
🔴 Original Source - A Portrait of Mary | Doug Batchelor https://www.youtube.com/live/vOEgDmgSZyo?si=ZsIUSEVSi_FqVZBj
