Catholic Priest vs. SDA Pastors | Is the Devil afraid of Mary?

Pastor Ben examines the dead wrong claims of a Catholic priest in comparison with the Bible. Pastor Doug Batchelor will also share some of his views about why Mary was chosen by God to care for Jesus Christ.





Join us as we:





Unpack Catholicism

Explore Mary's uniqueness

Clarify doctrinal errors

Examine views

Offer correct doctrine





Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction

01:21 - Catholic Priest

05:40 - Pastor Ben's analysis

15:12 - Pastor Doug Batchelor

18:15 - Final Thoughts





