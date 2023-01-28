DR YEADON & 17,000 DOCTORS CALL FOR INDICTMENT OF BIG PHARMA (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel They Live at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3hB8idFWdP7S/



Copied from https://rumble.com/user/DrTrozzi

See also: Doctors Under Fire for Reporting 80 Sudden Doctor Deaths: https://rumble.com/v24u3hi-interview-doctors-under-fire-for-reporting-80-sudden-doctor-deaths.html





Dr. Trozzi says: "The doctors who tell the truth are fired."





"Giving someone an injection because their employer demands it but they don't want it is actually assault."





Notice also that this channel is restricted/banned/blocked in most of Europe.





I would guess that is because the controllers believe that if Europeans in critical numbers had an accurate understanding of 20th century history, their continued power and control would be in doubt. They require a European public that is dumbed down, distracted, and mind-controlled.





See also: You cannot defeat an enemy by giving life to their lies | Max Igan - Aaron Kasparov: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F2a2KiNz4NZU/





Dr. Makis says reality can be denied only so long. To me it's very interesting that this world is controlled by those requiring lies, deception, corruption, and hypnotic mind control.





Could this be a righteous world led by noble people?





Definition of noble: "having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles."





Choose the Right Synonym for noble:





"moral, ethical, virtuous, righteous, noble mean conforming to a standard of what is right and good."





"moral implies conformity to established sanctioned codes or accepted notions of right and wrong."





"ethical may suggest the involvement of more difficult or subtle questions of rightness, fairness, or equity."





"virtuous implies moral excellence in character."





"righteous stresses guiltlessness or blamelessness and often suggests the sanctimonious."





"noble implies moral eminence and freedom from anything petty, mean, or dubious in conduct and character."





Share any thoughts and insights.