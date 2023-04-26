https://gettr.com/post/p2f7v5r80e2



4月19日，独立媒体 The Steve Hook Show采访 Ava @S7Gril

Steve让Ava给观众介绍到底郭文贵是谁？Ava给观众们做了简短的介绍，关于郭文贵先生的家庭背景和8964的经历。 Ava讲述郭文贵先生目睹了60多名勇士被中共执行死刑，和自己的弟弟被中共害死，从此决定此生要与中共进行战斗。





April 19th， Ava @S7Gril was interviewed by independent media, The Steve Hook Show，

Steve asked Ava to introduce him to the audience who Miles Guo is. Ava continued to tell the details of Miles Guo's experience in prison and the mental and physical torture he suffered.

Miles Guo witnessed more than 60 warriors being executed by the CCP, and his younger brother was killed by the CCP. From then on, he decided to fight the CCP in his life.#

freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp