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EBOLA is now Transported over our border by Infected Africans - by DESIGN
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88 views • January 11, 2020
The Common Sense Show with Dave Hodges tells us from "confirmed sources" that Ebola infected Africans ARE NOW coming across our southern border TO INFECT the U.S.A. The funding for this deadly scheme is traced back to George Soros.
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